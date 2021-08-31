BJP to protest against T.N. resolution on farm laws

CHENNAI

31 August 2021 01:35 IST

‘DMK’s 2016 manifesto spoke of it’

The BJP will hold protests at the mandal level across Tamil Nadu in the next 15 days against the special resolution, adopted in the Assembly, seeking the repeal of the three Central farm laws, party State president K. Annamalai said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after paying tributes to late Congress leader G.K. Moopanar on his 20th death anniversary, Mr. Annamalai, flanked by Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, said the DMK had, in fact, spoken about the farm laws earlier in its manifesto.

“If you look at the DMK’s 2016 election manifesto, they have said they want the direct sale of farm produce by farmers, doing away with brokers and getting good prices for the produce at the international level,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Annamalai said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had said in the Assembly that he was fulfilling the promise of repealing the farm legislation, as mentioned in the party’s Assembly election manifesto. “It seemed to me his speech did not carry conviction. He said they were implementing it only because it was mentioned in the manifesto. No one in Tamil Nadu will be affected by the farm laws,” he said.