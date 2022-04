April 04, 2022 18:28 IST

The agitation will be held in all municipal corporations

Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Monday said the party would protest on April 8 against the property tax hike.

In a release, he said the protest would be held in all municipal corporations, and in Chennai, the party’s MLAs, vice-president V.P. Duraiswamy, among others will participate.

Advertisement

Advertisement