BJP to protest against property tax hikes on April 8
The agitation will be held in all municipal corporations
Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Monday said the party would protest on April 8 against the property tax hike.
In a release, he said the protest would be held in all municipal corporations, and in Chennai, the party’s MLAs, vice-president V.P. Duraiswamy, among others will participate.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.