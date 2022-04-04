Tamil Nadu

BJP to protest against property tax hikes on April 8

Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Monday said the party would protest on April 8 against the property tax hike.

In a release, he said the protest would be held in all municipal corporations, and in Chennai, the party’s MLAs, vice-president V.P. Duraiswamy, among others will participate.


