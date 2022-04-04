BJP to protest against property tax hikes on April 8

The agitation will be held in all municipal corporations

The agitation will be held in all municipal corporations

Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Monday said the party would protest on April 8 against the property tax hike.

In a release, he said the protest would be held in all municipal corporations, and in Chennai, the party’s MLAs, vice-president V.P. Duraiswamy, among others will participate.