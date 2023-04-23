HamberMenu
BJP to plead T.N. Governor for an independent forensic audit of audio clip

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai's statement that his party delegation would call on the Governor comes a day after Mr. Rajan contended that the audio was not authentic.

April 23, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi. File

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi. File | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

A delegation of leaders from BJP is set to call on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to seek an independent forensic audit into an audio clip claiming corruption charges within the DMK, purportedly attributed to Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai's statement that his party delegation would call on the Governor comes a day after Mr. Rajan contended that the audio was not authentic. "We challenge him to produce an audio clip with similar content but instead in my voice. We shall submit both audio samples to a court monitored investigation and let the investigating agency ascertain the genuine nature of both audio clips."

Mr. Annamalai, a former IPS officer said he would submit his voice samples and we expect the State finance minister to do the same. He should understand that this was too big a case to be brushed under the carpet with weak statements, he said.

Mr. Annamalai further requested the State Finance Minister to not underestimate the intelligence of the people of Tamil Nadu.

