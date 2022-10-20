BJP to organise protests across State on Oct. 27 

Tamil Nadu BJP was president K. Annamalai says the protest is to condemn and expose the DMK for its stand on the language issue 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 20, 2022 01:05 IST

The Tamil Nadu Unit of the BJP will be organising protests in all districts on October 27 to condemn and expose what it called the “drama” being enacted by the DMK government on the language issue.

In a tweet, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said the protest aimed at opposing the “incompetent” DMK government, which he claimed was planning to kill the Tamil language.

Mr. Annamalai has repeatedly asserted in the past week that the DMK was taking up the issue of alleged imposition of Hindi to deliberately mislead people.

