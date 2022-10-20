Tamil Nadu

BJP to organise protests across State on Oct. 27 

The Tamil Nadu Unit of the BJP will be organising protests in all districts on October 27 to condemn and expose what it called the “drama” being enacted by the DMK government on the language issue.

In a tweet, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said the protest aimed at opposing the “incompetent” DMK government, which he claimed was planning to kill the Tamil language.

Mr. Annamalai has repeatedly asserted in the past week that the DMK was taking up the issue of alleged imposition of Hindi to deliberately mislead people.


