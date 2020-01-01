BJP to hold pro-CAA kolam protest today

With kolam protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens gaining ground across the country, the BJP is planning to hold similar protests in support of the CAA in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

“We are all going to hold pro-CAA protests across Tamil Nadu on New Year’s Day. The members of the party’s women’s wing and everyone who supports the CAA will draw kolams bearing the message ‘CAA Vendum (We want CAA)’ outside their homes,” A.R. Mahalakshmi, president of the State BJP’s women’s wing, told The Hindu.

Outreach plan

Meanwhile, the BJP has planned a massive outreach programme on the CAA in Tamil Nadu, and has finalised a group of 17 leaders, who will hold public rallies to explain what the Act entails and gather support for it, in view of the protests against the controversial citizenship law across the country.

Sources said Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and Raj Kumar Singh, Deputy Chief Ministers of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi, former Union Minister and MP Jayant Sinha, national vice-president of the BJP Baijayant Jay Panda and the party’s national general secretary, Ram Madhav, have been deputed for the task. The rallies are likely to begin in the first week of January.

“People are being misled by the DMK and the Congress. To take the truth about the Act to the public, we will be holding the rallies,” senior BJP leader Pon. Radhakrishnan said.

He accused the two parties of trying to create a scenario similar to the one that prevailed during partition. “Who gave them the right to incite violence? It is important to stop the false propaganda of these parties...it is everyone’s duty. We will be exposing their lies and bringing out the facts,” he said.