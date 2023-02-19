HamberMenu
BJP to hold candle light vigil, protest on Tuesday

In a statement, BJP State unit president K. Annamalai alleged that the law and order situation had been deteriorating in the State and the offences committed by the ruling party members were on the rise

February 19, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP State unit has planned a demonstration and a candle light vigil on Tuesday in protest against the recent murder of an army man in Krishnagiri district.

In a statement, BJP State unit president K. Annamalai alleged that the law and order situation had been deteriorating in the State and the offences committed by the ruling party members were on the rise.

He said the murder of M. Prabhu by a DMK councillor over a personal dispute in Krishnagiri district and the attack on the vehicle of State BJP’s Scheduled Caste wing president Tada Periyasamy were recent examples.

Mr. Annamalai also accused the government of making the public addicted to alcohol.

The demonstration on Tuesday will be held at Sivananda Salai. Later, a candle light vigil will be organised from Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital till the War Memorial.

Mr. Annamalai and other senior party leaders will participate in the protest.

