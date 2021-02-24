‘BJP to decide on coalition govt. after polls’

The BJP high command will decide on forming coalition government in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly polls, party’s State president L. Murugan has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday evening after participating in a bike rally taken out by the cadre and opening party’s election office in Tirunelveli Junction, Mr. Murugan said the BJP, which was opening its election offices in all 234 constituencies, had started the election work in all segments. Since the party was taking care of Tamil Nadu by ensuring hefty financial allocations, it was enjoying overwhelming support of the Tamils.

In this line, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Coimbatore on February 25 and Home Minister Amit Shah would address an election rally in Villupuram on February 27.

Hence, the party, which was eying to win Assembly segments in double digits, would have significant number of MLAs. The party high command, after the Assembly polls, would decide on forming a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Murugan said, adding preparations were on to organise an election rally in one of the southern districts in which the Prime Minister and other national leaders would address.