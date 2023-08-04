HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP, TMC question Stalin for not taking up the Cauvery issue with Congress

August 04, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu BJP and the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) on Friday accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of adopting a lethargic attitude towards the Cauvery issue because of his party’s alliance with the Congress, which is the ruling party in Karnataka.

Reacting to Mr. Stalin’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to instruct the Karnataka government to release Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water, BJP State president K. Annamalai said this was the reality of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), of which the DMK and the Congress are a part. He said the DMK was reaching out to Mr. Modi to complain about its alliance partners.

“The grim scenario faced by the farmers today [in Tamil Nadu] has much to do with the corrupt DMK government’s pledging of the interests of the people of TN for their political gains,” he alleged in a social media post.

TMC president G.K. Vasan alleged that the Karnataka government was continuing its efforts to construct the dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu despite not obtaining clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He said it was shocking to see reports in the media that the Karnataka government had appointed forest officials to conduct a survey of land for the dam.

He said the DMK should not adopt a lethargic attitude on the issue because of its alliance with the Congress. He said the Karnataka government had released only 11 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu last month, against the stipulated 40 tmcft. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to act swiftly to protect the interests of farmers.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.