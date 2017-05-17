‘BJP testing Edappadi government as it is weak’

Senior AIADMK (PTA) leader S. Semmalai has charged that the BJP is testing the Edappadi K. Palaniswami led AIADMK government “as it is a weak government”. In an interview with The Hindu, he also accused Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu of attempting to intimidate the State government. Excerpts:

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu held a review meeting of joint projects with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Sunday. What does this signal?

This kind of thing has never happened before and wouldn’t have happened either during MGR or Jayalalithaa’s rule. It looks like the BJP is trying to test the waters as they feel this government is very weak. Mr. Naidu also made some comments during the Metro Rail inauguration. Personally, I consider that this has to be seen as a “threatening voice” because the government here is weak.

So you are saying the BJP is interfering in Tamil Nadu politics?

I am not saying that. I don’t consider it that way. But the present Chief Minister does not have the courage to act against those raided by the Income Tax Department and those who have FIRs registered against them. Under Jayalalithaa’s rule, she would have immediately thrown them out.

Why do you feel that the CM has not acted against them?

See, Sasikala (jailed AIADMK leader) is the one behind most of the ministers, MLAs. She is safeguarding them.

You are saying the government is weak...

Those running this government think that they can achieve anything through money. That is their weakness. Also, there was no follow up on issues like NEET. Look at the transport strike. They are not able to deal with it. The leadership should have administrative abilities. This government and the party are running around like headless chickens.

Considering the AIADMK (PTA) does not have enough numbers (MLAs) on its side, do you feel you can sustain for four years on the sidelines if this government continues?

Definitely. The public and cadre support is with OPS (O. Panneerselvam) and us. We will face anything. Even if mid-term elections come and local body polls happen, we will definitely win, like how MGR won in 1977.

They (AIADMK-Amma) might have the MLAs on their side, but we have the cadre and people on our side.

If the Election Commission holds Sasikala’s appointment valid, what will be your next course of action?

Sasikala’s appointment will definitely not hold.Her appointment was not based on the party bylaws. Yes, we were also party to her appointment, we accept that. But the procedure was not valid.

If the EC says hold elections for the post of General Secretary and Sasikala decides to contest, what would your stand be?

She can’t (contest). First, she has not completed five years (as primary member). Second, no one knows when Jayalalithaa readmitted her and whether she (Sasikala) was made a member of the party. Even if she has a membership, it is most likely a fabricated one.

What’s happening with the merger talks?

OPS will decide on whether talks will happen or not. The cadre will stand by whatever decision he takes.