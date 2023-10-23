ADVERTISEMENT

BJP team to visit T.N. to study ‘harassment’ of cadre 

October 23, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday constituted a four-member party delegation, which will visit Tamil Nadu where BJP workers are suffering due to the “brutal and irrational behaviour” of the government, a release from the party said. Former Karnataka Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, MP Satya Pal Singh, BJP Andhra Pradesh president D. Purandeswari, and MP P.C. Mohan, are the members. The delegation will submit a report at the earliest, party national general secretary Arun Singh said in the release. Welcoming the move, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said the DMK had “only displayed fascist tendencies since it came to power in 2021”. He said the BJP’s social media functionaries were being constantly harassed and arrested on frivolous charges. He expressed confidence that the delegation would bring to light the “excesses” of the government and “gross misuse of power” in the last 30 months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US