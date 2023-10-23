BJP team to visit T.N. to study ‘harassment’ of cadre 

October 23, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday constituted a four-member party delegation, which will visit Tamil Nadu where BJP workers are suffering due to the “brutal and irrational behaviour” of the government, a release from the party said. Former Karnataka Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, MP Satya Pal Singh, BJP Andhra Pradesh president D. Purandeswari, and MP P.C. Mohan, are the members. The delegation will submit a report at the earliest, party national general secretary Arun Singh said in the release. Welcoming the move, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said the DMK had “only displayed fascist tendencies since it came to power in 2021”. He said the BJP’s social media functionaries were being constantly harassed and arrested on frivolous charges. He expressed confidence that the delegation would bring to light the “excesses” of the government and “gross misuse of power” in the last 30 months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.