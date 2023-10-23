HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP team to visit T.N. to study ‘harassment’ of cadre 

October 23, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday constituted a four-member party delegation, which will visit Tamil Nadu where BJP workers are suffering due to the “brutal and irrational behaviour” of the government, a release from the party said. Former Karnataka Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, MP Satya Pal Singh, BJP Andhra Pradesh president D. Purandeswari, and MP P.C. Mohan, are the members. The delegation will submit a report at the earliest, party national general secretary Arun Singh said in the release. Welcoming the move, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said the DMK had “only displayed fascist tendencies since it came to power in 2021”. He said the BJP’s social media functionaries were being constantly harassed and arrested on frivolous charges. He expressed confidence that the delegation would bring to light the “excesses” of the government and “gross misuse of power” in the last 30 months.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.