BJP supporter arrested in Nagercoil for tweeting fake news on Odisha train accident

The Thuckalay police have arrested an advocate, who is a supporter of BJP, for posting a tweet in connection with the recent train accident in Odisha on his Twitter handle with the motive of triggering religious hatred.

After the tragic train accident in Odisha in which 278 passengers lost their lives while over 1,000 were injured, advocate Senthil Kumar, a BJP supporter from Paruththivilai under Thuckalay police station limits, had tweeted that Bahanaga Bazaar Station Master ‘Mohammed Sheriff Ahmed’ went underground after the accident and hence he should be grilled.

However, inquiries revealed that one S. B. Mohanty was on duty as Station Superintendent at the time of the accident and one S. K. Pattnayak was the Station Manager. There was no one working in the station by the name ‘Mohammed Sheriff Ahmed’.

Following this controversial tweet, DMK member Dinesh Kumar filed a complaint with Thuckalay police station accusing Senthil Kumar of spreading religious hatred by posting a wrong message with ulterior motives.

Subsequently, the Thuckalay police filed a case under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot), 153 A (committing offence in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies), 505 (1) (b) (causing or likely to cause fear or alarm to the public) and 505 (2) (makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, feelings of enmity, hatred) of Indian Penal Code against Senthil Kumar and arrested him on Thursday.

Further investigations are on.

