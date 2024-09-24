BJP strongly opposes nepotism in politics: Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said her party strongly opposed nepotism in politics, and said it was not good for democracy and the government.

To a query on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s remark about an imminent change in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, Ms. Soundararajan said, “We don’t know who will be elevated and who will be disappointed. The DMK is waiting for an auspicious day to crown Mr. Udhayanidhi (Minister and Mr. Stalin’s son).”

“Ever since the DMK came to power, police encounter deaths have increased. There have been 17 such incidents since 2021. These incidents are shocking, and raise doubts as to whether they are being carried out to save somebody. Law and order has deteriorated. Sexual abuse and sale of ganja have increased in the State,” she said.