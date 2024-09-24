BJP State unit to lodge complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks on reservation during U.S. visit: H. Raja

BJP state coordination committee convenor H. Raja on Monday said the party will lodge a complaint with the DGP Office against Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks on SCs, STs, and OBCs during his U.S. visit recently.

The party’s State SC and OBC wing will hold a State wide protest against the INDIA bloc on September 30, Mr. Raja told reporters in Chennai. He also said full details about the meetings held by Mr Gandhi in the US should be disclosed.

BJP national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy alleged that Mr Gandhi made unwarranted remarks with malicious intention and sought an unconditional apology from him.

Responding to a question, Mr. Raja said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has not taken any action against Minister T.M. Anbarasan for his alleged threatening remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in the State.

Mr. Stalin has no locus standi to comment about a BJP leader’s threat Mr Gandhi would meet the same fate as his grandmother Indira Gandhi, he said.

