BJP stages protest to press DMK government for fuel price reduction

The police stop the workers near Rajarathinam Stadium

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai led a massive protest in Chennai on Tuesday, urging the DMK government to fulfil its election promise to reduce the price of petrol by ₹5 a litre (the government reduced it by ₹3 last year) and diesel by ₹4 a litre.

However, the party workers did not march towards the Secretariat, as announced, after the police stopped them near the Rajarathinam Stadium at Egmore where they had assembled.

Mr. Annamalai told journalists that his party would organise a show of strength by mobilising over 10 lakh people in Tiruchi to pressure the government to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. The BJP would first organise a fast in all 60 party districts if the government failed to cut the prices in 20 days. “Do what you have promised in your election manifesto and we are not asking for anything extra,” he said.

After 30 days, BJP workers across the State would assemble in Tiruchi and press the government to bring down the price. “We will march towards Fort St. George if the government does not reduce the prices. You [the DMK government] agreed to bring down the price of petrol by ₹5 and diesel by ₹4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced the prices twice and the cumulative reduction is ₹14.5 a litre of petrol and ₹17 a litre of diesel. Tamil Nadu has reduced the price [of petrol] by ₹3 just for the sake of it,” Mr. Annamalai said.

He said people would not accept the excuses of the DMK government. “We are giving a warning to the government. Reduce the prices and lighten the burden on the common man,” he said.

According to him, the Centre had made achievements in eight years, but the one year of DMK rule had become a bitter experience. “In four days, I will come out with details of corruption in wind power generation,” he said.

Earlier, the BJP workers staged a demonstration on Rukhmani Lakshmipathy Salai, Egmore. Vehicular traffic was not allowed on the road and traffic was also affected on the adjacent road. A large number of policemen were posted to prevent any untoward incident and iron barricades were erected to prevent the protesters from taking out the procession. Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses and police vehicles were parked around the venue to arrest the protesters.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government.

After the protest, Mr. Annamalai, accompanied by other BJP leaders, walked a few yards and were prevented by the police. However, a near-stampede unfolded on the road and many of them followed their leader. They also attempted to sit on the road as the police blocked them. In the melee, a chappal was hurled at the police and the protesters from the side. However, the situation was brought under control and Mr. Annamalai and other leaders walked back to their vehicles. The crowd later dispersed.