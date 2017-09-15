BJP stages demonstration in support of NEET

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vellore East, staged a demonstration in support of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Friday.

The party members condemned the DMK and other political parties for opposing NEET and said that DMK was spreading false information about the test. Speakers said that only parties in Tamil Nadu were opposing NEET while the Left and the Congress governments of Kerala and Karnataka respectively have accepted NEET. They said NEET was turned into a political issue in Tamil Nadu.

The party members demanded a CBI investigation into the death of Anitha, a medical aspirant. They accused the DMK of bringing down the quality of education in the State by introducing “Samacheer Kalvi” and for affecting students’ welfare by opposing Hindi.

They called for a ban on anti-national organisations. The party members said that NEET will definitely help students from economically backward sections to get medical seats.

M. Venkatesan, State president of BJP Scheduled Caste wing, V. Dasarathan, BJP Vellore east president and M. Jaganathan, district vice president were present. Former MLA of Arcot R. Srinivasan and former Mayor of Vellore Corporation P. Karthiyayini, who recently joined BJP from AIADMK, also took part.