BJP spreads rumours as it cannot stomach Tamil Nadu’s growth: DMK

March 06, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi on Sunday accused BJP leaders of spreading rumours on social media that north Indian workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu because they were jealous after national leaders requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to guide the nation.

In a statement here, he said the BJP leaders resorted to the politics of hate as they were unable to stomach the strides made by Tamil Nadu in attracting investments under the ‘Dravidian Model’ government, and the peace prevailing in the State.

“They want Tamil Nadu to become a land of violence,” he alleged.

“The BJP leaders stand exposed among the north Indian workers since these workers have realised that the news on attacks were mere rumours. BJP State president K. Annamalai has issued a statement to divert attention. He is a half-baked politician who has invested lies in politics,” he said.

Reacting to Mr. Annamalai’s contention that if rumours could be assumed as facts it was because of the DMK’s campaign against Hindi, Mr. Bharathi said the DMK had never been against any language.

“It is only opposing the imposition of Hindi and it has never turned its opposition into hatred against Hindi-speaking population,” he said.

He said the DMK had exposed the imposition of Hindi by the BJP government on non-Hindi-speaking States. Tamil Nadu, he said, is the destination for people from the Hindi-speaking States for employment.

