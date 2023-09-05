BJP spreading false propaganda about Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark: CPI(M)

September 05, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Monday said the RSS and BJP are twisting Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatana Dharma and are engaging in false propaganda.

CPI(M) state executive committee strongly condemned the false propaganda, he said in a statement. Despite the Minister clarifying on the issue, the BJP was spreading false propaganda and it would not succeed, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The BJP, fearing defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, was diverting the attention of people through such false campaigns, he alleged.

