BJP sought seats where it feels it is strong, says Annamalai

D. Jayakumar says the final decision is with the AIADMK

The BJP has sought seats from the AIADMK where it feels it is strong in the upcoming urban local body polls and talks between the two parties will continue, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said.

Speaking to reporters after a nearly four-hour discussion with the AIADMK top leadership on seat sharing, Mr. Annamalai said there was no demand as such from the BJP. “We are strong in some places in urban local bodies. In 2011 too, we contested and won in some. There is no setback in the talks. Talks will continue,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said the AIADMK was functioning as a strong opposition both inside and outside the Assembly, and was raising a lot of issues about where the DMK was failing. He said other alliance parties of the AIADMK too were acting as a constructive opposition .

Separately, senior AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar said seat sharing talks with the BJP where cordial and would continue. To a query on a speculation that the BJP was requesting the seats where the AIADMK was popular, he said, “It is their duty to request and it is our decision whether or not to accept the request.”

“The decision on whether to accept their request would depend on the party’s interest. Our decision be taken without affecting our party’s interests.”