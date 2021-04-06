BJP seeks exemplary action against Stalin

‘The DMK president made false and frivolous allegations against BJP leaders’

The BJP on Monday demanded that the Election Commission of India take immediate and exemplary action against DMK president M.K. Stalin for his allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally at Jayankondam on April 2.

‘Baseless allegations’

In a letter, the BJP said Mr. Stalin had falsely alleged that Mr. Modi who visited Dharapuram for campaign had brought along bundles of money for distribution. It said Mr. Stalin had also alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah, too, would come the next day with money. “The false, baseless and frivolous allegations against the BJP’s top leadership and the Prime Minister of India by Mr. Stalin are in clear violation of... the model code of conduct. We request that the video of the address of Mr. Stalin be requisitioned from the election observers...,” the party said.

The BJP also requested the Election Commission to act against DMK youth wing leader and Chepauk-Triplicane candidate Udhayanidhi Stalin for “spreading lies and casting false allegations” against Mr. Modi that he was responsible for the deaths of former Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.