BJP seeks DVAC probe into tender process
While the Tamil Nadu government has denied any irregularities in the tender for purchase of nutritional kit for pregnant woman, the State BJP continued to claim that the Health Department was attempting to favour certain vested interest.
In a representation addressed to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, the Tamil Nadu BJP sought a probe into the tender process.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.