BJP seeking to convert Tamil Nadu into an ‘Aryan land’, says Veeramani

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Tuesday called upon the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK to remain vigilant and defeat what he called the BJP’s design to convert “Tamil Nadu, the land of the Dravidian Movement, into an Aryan land”.

Recalling Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru’s warning that the BJP was conceiving plans against the Dravidian Movement, he said that after “splitting the AIADMK”, the BJP was seeking to take the party’s place by preventing the AIADMK factions from coming together.

“The objective of the BJP is to keep the AIADMK divided and defeat the DMK government. Mr. Nehru has advised his [DMK] partymen to work hard to defeat the BJP’s plans. They should ensure that the DMK win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry [in 2024] and offer it [the victory] to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is the hero of social justice,” Mr Veeramani said in a statement.

He said that though the DMK and the AIADMK were contesting against each other in elections in the last 50 years, the AIADMK should realise that the BJP was against the basic ideas of the Dravidian Movement. “Ideologically, the DMK and the AIADMK are fraternal parties though politically they are opposed to each other. But the BJP is an enemy party ideologically. A section of the AIADMK leaders criticises the Dravidian Model and it only shows that they do not have a proper understanding of the ideology,” he added.

Mr. Veeramani said the BJP, the political offshoot of the RSS, was keen on destroying the two Dravidian parties and sought to capture power. “It may be a pipe dream. But it is important to recognise the real enemy,” he said.