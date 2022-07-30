Tamil Nadu

BJP runs parallel governments through Governors, alleges TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI: July 30, 2022 15:20 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 15:20 IST

Accusing the BJP of running parallel governments through its Governors, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on July 30, 2022 said, “We have to govern our states even as we face all these hurdles and fulfil the needs and expectations of the people as well.”

Addressing the Conclave India 75 — The State of Affairs — Federalism, Freedom and Forward by the Malayala Manorama News through video conference, he said he was “still hopeful” as the long history of India and the fraternity among the Indian people would protect the country.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

He also recalled the letter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country to Chief Ministers, saying whether it was long-term or short term interests, democracy alone would be appropriate for India. “Let us dedicate ourselves to save democracy,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr Stalin said Nehru respected the diversity of the country and believed that India could be saved only by strengthening federalism, state autonomy, secularism, equality, fraternity, socialism and social justice.

“India is not just a land, but it is made of its people. India is not a single government, but a union of governments. Union is not a wrong word. It has found a place in our Constitution. India can be saved only by saving all the states,” he reiterated.

Recalling late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s words that “uniformity is different from unity” he said “you cannot achieve unity by bringing in uniformity.”

Mr Stalin also made it clear that India could not afford to have one national language, one religion and one culture and those who sought to impose it would destroy its unity. “They are the enemies of the country. We cannot give them any space. Strong states are the basis of federalism,” he said.

Later responding to questions from reporters, he said Tamil Nadu has “fans” for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyan as he had “fans” in Kerala. “When I became the Chief Minister, I looked up to Mr Vijayan as a role model and took a cue from him when it came to controlling COVID-19,” he added.

Mr Stalin also maintained that the DMK and the Left parties were maintaining a cordial relationship and resolving differences over issues through talks. “The CPI(M) mouth-piece Theekathir also points out the shortcomings of the government and we rectify them. We have an alliance driven by ideology,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Bharatiya Janata Party
Read more...