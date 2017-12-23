BJP rule will end soon: TNCC chief

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Saturday greeted DMK leaders Kanimozhi and A. Raja for their acquittal in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

In a statement, he said the verdict had defeated the attempts to create a tainted image to the DMK-Congress alliance.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said that after Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress President, a slew of positive news had been coming in for the party.

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling any election promise and for playing caste politics.