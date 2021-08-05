BJP readies for local body polls

CHENNAI

05 August 2021 00:27 IST

Party constitutes 17-member committee for overseeing preparations

The Tamil Nadu BJP has kick-started preparations for local body elections in the State by constituting a 17-member committee.

Former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan, Floor Leader in the Assembly Nainar Nagendran, BJP State vice-president V.P. Duraisamy and the party’s national women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan are among those who are part of the panel to oversee the preparations.

