November 04, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The BJP, fazed by the unimaginable popularity that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is steadily gaining across the country, is harassing the leaders of non-BJP governments through raids by the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), charged Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri.

“Since the DMK is playing pivotal role in taking the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to Indians in the most effective fashion, the BJP has unleashed its IT, ED and CBI on the Ministers here. But these coercive strategies will go in vain as the people are clear about the motives behind them,” Mr. Alagiri told reporters on Saturday. The Congress leader was participating in the party’s booth agents’ meeting held in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

Mr. Alagiri said the ED, CBI and IT, which had become part of the BJP, were dancing to the tune of the ruling party’s high command by harassing the leaders of non-BJP-ruled States through motivated searches and interrogations. Since the BJP had sensed its crushing defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections in five States, it was working overtime to desperately coerce Opposition parties, including the DMK, besides employing similar strategies in Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan too.

“At the same time, the BJP doesn’t disturb its new0found corrupt friends or BJP leaders who have also figured in corruption charges. Even though the searches at T.N. Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s residence did not yield anything, he is in jail. The Aam Aadmi Party’s government in Delhi is being constantly tortured through the CBI, ED and IT. Since the DMK is playing a vital role in strengthening the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, it is also facing harassment from the Central agencies. The Governor, who is acting like a BJP agent, is refusing to give permission to file cases against AIADMK leaders, including some ex-Ministers facing corruption charges. But people are watching all of this,” Mr. Alagiri said.

On the BJP leaders’ accusation of law and order breakdown in Tamil Nadu, he said those leaders should recall what was happening in BJP-ruled States including Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader pointed out that the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test], which only CBSE students were comfortable able to tackle, was helping private coaching centres to take huge sums from aspirants, and was also helping private medical colleges by allowing admissions for even low-scoring students. “Hence, the NEET, which does not ensure a level-playing field for all students, should go,” he said.

When asked about actor Vijay’s indirect reference to his possible political plunge in the 2026 Assembly polls, Mr. Alagiri said he would welcome it. “Even though actor Rajinikanth had hinted repeatedly that he would enter politics, he did not do so. Let’s see what’s in store in Vijay’s case,” he noted.

Participating in the party’s booth agents’ meeting, Mr. Alagiri exhorted the cadres to work hard to ensure a resounding victory for I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates in the Parliamentary elections.