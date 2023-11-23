ADVERTISEMENT

BJP questions DMK over caste discrimination

November 23, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vanathi Srinivasan

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Wednesday criticised the DMK for caste-based discrimination allegedly faced by the vice-chairman of Tindivanam municipality.

In a statement, the party’s secretary of National Mahila Morcha and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan pointed out that the vice-chairman, who is a woman, had complained against the chairman of the municipality, who belonged to the DMK. The BJP leader said that the the vice-chairman had gone to the extent of filing a formal complaint with the district Collector.

Pointing out that Minister for Youth Welfare and DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement that his party was against caste discrimination irrespective of where it happened, she alleged that the incident in Tindivanam has, however, exposed the DMK’s double standards in tackling caste discrimination.

