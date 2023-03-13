ADVERTISEMENT

BJP protests non-utilisation of funds for welfare of Scheduled Castes

March 13, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party cadre led by its president of the Scheduled Castes wing Tada Periyasamy staged a demonstration here on Monday, condemning the State government for alleged non-utilisation of funds earmarked under the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP).

According to media reports and information obtained by an activist through the Right to Information act, more than Rs ₹ 10,000 crore earmarked under SCSP and TSP had not been utilised this financial year.

The BJP alleged that the non-utilisation was a betrayal of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people by the DMK government, which claimed to be committed to social justice. The cadre who staged a demonstration near B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in Koyambedu were detained by the police.

Condemning the detention of the cadre, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said that the “inefficient DMK government” should stop betraying the SC, ST people and utilise the fund allocated for them for their welfare in full.

