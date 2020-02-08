BJP protests nod for film shoot at NLCIL

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Friday staged a demonstration in front of Mines II in NLCIL against the ongoing shooting of Vijay’s film Master.

The BJP members led by Saravana Sundaram, district secretary of the party, raised slogans against the crew for holding shooting in Mines II stating that it was a prohibited area.

When the protesters demanded that the shooting be stopped, NLCIL officials tried to reason with them. However, the protesters refused to relent and demanded the management of NLCIL grant them permission to enter the mines.

The workers also demanded the management to grant permission to the local villagers to visit the shrine of a Mariamman temple in the mines. The police rushed to the spot.

Later, people claiming to be fans of film’s hero, Vijay, too arrived at the venue.