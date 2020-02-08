BJP protests nod for film shoot at NLCIL

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Friday staged a demonstration in front of Mines II in NLCIL against the ongoing shooting of Vijay’s film Master.
The BJP members led by Saravana Sundaram, district secretary of the party, raised slogans against the crew for holding shooting in Mines II stating that it was a prohibited area.
When the protesters demanded that the shooting be stopped, NLCIL officials tried to reason with them. However, the protesters refused to relent and demanded the management of NLCIL grant them permission to enter the mines.
The workers also demanded the management to grant permission to the local villagers to visit the shrine of a Mariamman temple in the mines. The police rushed to the spot.
Later, people claiming to be fans of film’s hero, Vijay, too arrived at the venue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.