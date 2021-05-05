BJP protests in Chennai against Mamata over post-results violence in WB

CHENNAI

05 May 2021 16:03 IST

TN BJP president L. Murugan claimed multiple times that many of the party’s women cadres were raped during the violence

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP held a protest in Chennai on Wednesday against the poll-results violence in West Bengal. The party protested with only a few cadres on account of the pandemic, TN BJP president L. Murugan said.

Mr. Murugan accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of unleashing violence on BJP cadres in West Bengal and claimed multiple times during his short speech that many of the party’s women cadres were raped during the violence. He said nine BJP workers were killed in the violence.

“Mamata Banerjee has turned West Bengal into a minefield after the BJP’s good performance. It was all planned violence and the police were just mute spectators. Even the BJP office was attacked,” he said.

Mr. Murugan said the BJP will continue to grow in West Bengal. He also claimed that even in Kerala, BJP cadres were attacked after the results.

“In polls, victories, losses are normal. But violence must not happen. It is the duty of the party leadership to stop violence,” he said.