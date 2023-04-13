ADVERTISEMENT

BJP presses for expunction of Amit Shah’s name from Assembly records

April 13, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu BJP legislators walked out of the House on Thursday after they requested in vain to remove from Assembly records the name of Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned by Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin on Tuesday. BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran pressed for the removal of Mr. Shah’s name, saying that Mr. Udhayanidhi had referred to him by name without the honorific “Thiru”. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the Minister had not said anything objectionable. “If he did, I would have certainly asked for its removal,” he said. M. Udhayanidhi, while replying to the request of AIADMK member S.P. Velumani, to get tickets for ongoing IPL matches, said he could get them from “your friend Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah who is heading the BCCI”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US