BJP presses for expunction of Amit Shah’s name from Assembly records

April 13, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu BJP legislators walked out of the House on Thursday after they requested in vain to remove from Assembly records the name of Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned by Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin on Tuesday. BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran pressed for the removal of Mr. Shah’s name, saying that Mr. Udhayanidhi had referred to him by name without the honorific “Thiru”. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the Minister had not said anything objectionable. “If he did, I would have certainly asked for its removal,” he said. M. Udhayanidhi, while replying to the request of AIADMK member S.P. Velumani, to get tickets for ongoing IPL matches, said he could get them from “your friend Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah who is heading the BCCI”.

