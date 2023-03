March 09, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda will be in Tamil Nadu on Friday to inaugurate party offices in ten places.

The visit of Mr. Nadda, who will be addressing a public meeting in Krishnagiri, gains significance amid rising tension in the State between the BJP and its alliance partner AIADMK. BJP sources said that he will be inaugurating a party office in Krishnagiri in person and through video conferencing in nine other places.

