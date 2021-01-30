Tamil Nadu

BJP president J.P. Nadda affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for polls

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 30/01/2021: Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda, at the party meeting in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK. R
Nadda chaired a core committee meeting of the party

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday affirmed that his party's alliance with the AIADMK would continue for the assembly elections, due in Tamil Nadu in April-May.

Both parties would face the polls together, he said, addressing a public meeting.

The BJP president, who is here on a one day visit, earlier in the day, chaired a core committee meeting of the party.

