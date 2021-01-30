Tamil Nadu

BJP president J.P. Nadda affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for polls

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 30/01/2021: Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda, at the party meeting in Madurai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: ASHOK. R

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday affirmed that his party's alliance with the AIADMK would continue for the assembly elections, due in Tamil Nadu in April-May.

Both parties would face the polls together, he said, addressing a public meeting.

The BJP president, who is here on a one day visit, earlier in the day, chaired a core committee meeting of the party.

