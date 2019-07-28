BJP passing controversial Bills without debate: Kanimozhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party has created a bad precedent by passing all controversial Bills placed before the Lok Sahba without allowing any constructive debate, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi has said.

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Vaagaikulam on Saturday, Ms. Kanimozhi said the BJP-led Centre was passing the controversial Bills with the ruthless majority it enjoyed in the Lok Sabha. The rulers were not even prepared to send the Bills to the Standing Committees for a final call and place it before the House for a comprehensive debate. “This kind of attitude of the BJP has set a bad precedent in Parliament,” she said.

On the drinking water crisis prevailing across Tamil Nadu, she said the State government had not taken any positive steps to ease the crisis even after the DMK raised the issue in the Assembly and in Parliament.

‘No safety for women’

Ms. Kanimozhi later met the family members of slain former Mayor Uma Maheshwari and the three daughters of murdered housemaid Mariammal at Palayamkottai.

She said there was no safety for women in Tamil Nadu and no one had been arrested in connection with the triple murder even after five days. “It shows the poor law and order situation prevailing in the State,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

The DMK MP also met the family of party cadre V.S. Karunakaran of Kulaiyankarisal in Thoothukudi district, who was murdered recently.