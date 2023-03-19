BJP office-bearer held for house break-ins in Kallakurichi

March 19, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Tirukovilur police recently arrested an office-bearer of the BJP for his alleged involvement in a series of thefts and house break-ins in Kallakurichi district. The arrested was identified as S. Arivazhagan, 40, Nellikuppam town secretary of the BJP.

Police sources said a team was conducting vehicle checks on the Tirukovilur bypass road on March 16 when they intercepted Mr. Arivazhagan who was riding a two-wheeler. When the police team questioned him, they got evasive answers.

The police team apprehended him and preliminary investigations revealed that Mr. Arivazhagan was involved in a series of house break-ins in Kallakurichi district. The police recovered 3.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery from him. He was remanded in custody.