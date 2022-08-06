BJP not threatening Sonia, Rahul but democracy itself, charges Alagiri

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri and party cadre protesting in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 06, 2022 00:08 IST

He urges cadre to enlist women to strengthen the party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are not threatening Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi, but are threatening democracy itself. The Congress, however, will not back down, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri.

Mr. Alagiri led a protest in Chennai on Friday to condemn the anti-people policies of the BJP government. “They [police] entered Sonia Gandhi’s house. They are saying we have entered Sonia Gandhi’s house itself. They are not threatening her but are threatening democracy,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said in a democratic government, every person had the right to express their opinions on any issue. “When Mr. Stalin raised a number of issues last time with the Prime Minister on stage, Annamalai [Tamil Nadu BJP president] and others questioned how he can raise issues on stage. But this time, at the inauguration of the International Chess Olympiad, Mr. Stalin did not raise any such issue but the Prime Minister spoke about how NEET is beneficial. We are opposed to NEET,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri asked his party cadre to enlist and reach out to women to strengthen the party and the alliance.