BJP not able make any inroads in Tamil Nadu: Selvaperunthagai

February 26, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Sunday said Tamil Nadu is the only State where the BJP is not able to make any inroads.

The secular progressive alliance led by the DMK has been functioning strongly with discipline and marching towards the goal of winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats, he said in a statement. He requested the party cadres to work hard to achieve the goal and till the time the BJP was totally eliminated.

The All India Congress Committee has released a book listing the anti-people policies in the 10-years of the BJP regime and it would be translated into Tamil soon. The party would launch a campaign to highlight the anti-people stance of the BJP in the first week of March, he said.