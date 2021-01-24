BJP national IT head attends State-level meet

BJP’s national in-charge of Information and Technology, Amit Malviya, was in Chennai to attend the State-level conference of the IT and social media cell on Saturday.
The conference was attended by State BJP IT cell chief Nirmal and State President L. Murugan. Mr. Malviya also launched thozhilgurubjp.org, a website to help entrepreneurs in the State.
‘Perceptible change’
Speaking during the function, Mr. Malviya said there was a ‘perceptible change in the State with respect to the BJP.
“It is just a matter of time that BJP will be the ruling party in Tamil Nadu and will integrate the State seamlessly with the rest of the country. If you recall, PM Modi has on several occasions has spoken about his association with Tamil Nadu and has quoted the great Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar during the heights of our conflict with China,” he said.
Mr. Malviya accused the DMK of raking up issues that propelled them to power in the 1970s.
“There are several schemes implemented by the Central government — Ayushman Bharat and Swachch Bharat — that have benefited millions in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Mr. Murugan urged the IT and social media cell members to ensure that the negative comments against the BJP posted by fake accounts online are countered appropriately.
