BJP names T.N. legislature party leader

The BJP on Sunday named Nainar Nagendran as the legislature party leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The party has four MLAs in the House.

Mr. Nagendran won from the Tirunelveli constituency by a margin of over 23,000 votes. He switched to the BJP from the AIADMK after the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Making the announcement at the party office, Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan, flanked by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, said the party’s four MLAs would point out the mistakes of the government in Tamil Nadu.

“There was rhetoric that the BJP will never grow in Tamil Nadu. With these four wins, we have blackened the faces of such people,” he said.

“Our four MLAs will be the four pillars of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. They will raise their voice for Tamil Nadu’s growth, culture, language and identity. Our work will continue both inside and outside the Assembly,” Mr. Murugan said.