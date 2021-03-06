Tamil Nadu

BJP names Pon. Radhakrishnan for Kanniyakumari bypoll

Pon Radhakrishnan   | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Former Union Minister of State, Pon. Radhakrishnan is the BJP’s candidate for the bypoll to the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP announced on Saturday.

The constituency fell vacant following the death of Congress MP H. Vasanthakumar who won the election to the seat in 2019 by nearly 2.6 lakh votes.

The announcement of Mr. Radhakrishnan’s candidature comes barely 12 hours after the AIADMK-BJP sealed their poll pact for Tamil Nadu.

With 20 Assembly seats and the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat allotted to it, the BJP has announced its candidate.

