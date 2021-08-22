‘BJP more concerned about corporates’ welfare’

CHENNAI

22 August 2021 01:16 IST

Alagiri slams Nirmala Sitharaman for not reducing fuel prices

The BJP government has reduced corporate tax from 40% to 22% and is more concerned about the corporates than the commoners, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday.

Criticising Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her statement that the UPA regime had been responsible for the current fuel price situation, he said while the corporate tax had been brought down, the government was raising the prices of fuel and cooking gas and netting more than ₹4.53 lakh crore as cess in 2020-21 alone. “At a time when the pandemic has affected the lives of the people, the BJP government has been increasing the taxes. This is absolutely anti-people,” he charged.

Mr. Alagiri further said more than 23 lakh people had become unemployed in the last one month alone while 23 crore people had been pushed to below poverty line under the BJP rule. The minimum wage of 13 crore people had fallen to less than ₹150 per day. “People are also facing untold economic miseries. Ms. Sitharaman is making such statements after increasing fuel, gas prices and is causing more misery,” he said.

