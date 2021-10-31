BJP man charged under Goondas Act

CHENNAI

31 October 2021 01:08 IST

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has issued orders detaining R. Kalyanaraman, a BJP functionary, and 10 others, who were arrested recently, under the Goondas Act. On October 16, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested R. Kalyanaraman, 55, on charges of posting tweets which allegedly promoted enmity and hatred between classes.

Advertising

Advertising