Tamil NaduCHENNAI 31 October 2021 01:08 IST
Comments
BJP man charged under Goondas Act
Updated: 31 October 2021 01:08 IST
Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has issued orders detaining R. Kalyanaraman, a BJP functionary, and 10 others, who were arrested recently, under the Goondas Act. On October 16, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested R. Kalyanaraman, 55, on charges of posting tweets which allegedly promoted enmity and hatred between classes.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...