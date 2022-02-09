BJP legislators stage walkout

Before staging a walkout, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthiran recorded his objections against declaring the Bill as adopted “unanimously.” Speaker M. Appavu maintained a Bill would be declared as adopted unanimously if all those present in the House were in support of the Bill during the voice vote.

Leader of the House Duraimurugan intervened to reiterate that if all members present in the House were in support of the Bill during the voice vote, the Bill would be declared as adopted unanimously.

When Mr. Nagenthiran persisted, the Chair said: “For someone who is anyway staging a walkout, this build-up is unnecessary.”

Earlier when Mr. Nagenthiran said the BJP was opposing the Bill in the “introductory stage,” Mr. Appavu pointed out: “This is a Bill, which was introduced, debated on and eventually adopted and sent. You can speak on the reasons given by the Governor [for returning it].” Mr. Nagenthiran referred to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian’s contention that the Governor’s observations were against the Justice A.K. Rajan Committee and contended the Governor’s intention was not to insult the panel.