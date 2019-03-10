BJP-led government disrupting unity to gain political mileage, says Yechury

The BJP government at the Centre is disrupting the unity of the country by making rousing appeals after the Pulwama terror attack, and is trying to gain political mileage out of the issue, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting, Mr. Yechury said that instead of building unity to fight terrorism, the BJP-led government was targeting Kashmiris and Muslims and deepening communal polarisation in the country.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders of politicising the issue for electoral gain, he said an atmosphere of violence and hate was growing in the country. He elaborated on the rise in the number of terror attacks in the past four years.

Calling the BJP-AIADMK combine a “coalition of loot and corruption”, he said the Prime Minister visited the State multiple times to deceive the people with ‘lollipops’. The nearly ₹10,000 crore-worth announcements made recently would not be implemented, and the ceremonies were being used for electoral propaganda, he claimed.

He also accused the Modi regime of manipulating government institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India for its own benefit.

Slams AIADMK

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu was one of the worst performing States in terms of economic growth, he said the AIADMK government had incurred heavy debts and had inflicted economic misery and unemployment on the people.

He said The Hindu's reports on the Rafale deal exposed corruption. It was time to defeat the AIADMK and the BJP to revive growth in the State, he said.