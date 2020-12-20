BJP leadership will decide on CM candidate: Murugan

Party State unit president says NDA will continue in T.N.

Asserting that the National Democratic Alliance in the State, comprising the AIADMK and the BJP, among others, would continue, BJP State president L. Murugan said the national leadership of the party would decide on the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate.

On Saturday, hours after Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched his election campaign, Mr. Murugan maintained that the BJP national leadership would decide which party would lead the alliance in the State.

At an interaction with mediapersons in T. Palur, near Ariyalur, on the sidelines of a farmers’ meet, when a journalist pointed out that the AIADMK had already announced incumbent Mr. Palaniswami as its chief ministerial candidate for the Assembly election, Mr. Murugan said the BJP national leadership had to make a formal announcement on it.

Asked whether the AIADMK was not interested in the alliance, Mr. Murugan said Mr. Palaniswami had said on Friday that the AIADMK alliance would continue.

Stating that he did not know why the State BJP’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ was banned, Mr. Murugan said the State government might have resorted to it due to the “tremendous response” the yatra generated from the people. Despite hurdles, the BJP successfully completed the yatra, he said.

Mr. Murugan maintained that his party had already begun its election campaign through the yatra. It had covered 20 districts. In consultation with the national leadership, the dates of the formal election campaign would be announced, he said.

To a question on seat sharing, he said it was too early to talk about it.