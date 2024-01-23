GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP leaders watch live-stream of event at Ayodhya temple

January 23, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP State president K. Annamalai and other BJP leaders took part in special pujas organised in temples in the State for the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya and watched the live-stream of the event on LED screens installed in these temples.

Addressing media after participating in the ceremony at Sri Kamakshi Amman Temple in Kancheepuram, Ms. Sitharaman thanked the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court for “allowing” devotees to watch the live-stream of the ceremony in temples, which she said was earlier banned by the Tamil Nadu government through “oral orders”.

Mr. Annamalai took part in a similar function in Sri Venugopala Swamy temple at Gopalapuram in Chennai. Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan participated in functions organised in temples in Coimbatore.

Criticising the State government for the alleged ban, BJP’s national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu P. Sudhakar Reddy said the people would give a befitting reply to the government at the right time.

